Axar Patel slams ‘pitch’ critics

Chennai :

The likes of former England captain Michael Vaughan termed the Chepauk pitch, used for the second Test, as ‘under-prepared’ but India had two centurions with three players scoring half tons across two innings and 180 plus overs.





“If you are talking about pitch, I don’t think any ball hit the helmet. There is normal spin on offer. We are playing on same track and scoring runs, so I don’t think anyone should have any problems and feel that wicket is like this or that and so on and so forth,” Axar said.





The 27-year-old Gujarat left-arm spinner, whose debut Test is also his 50th international game for India, took a dig at the English commentators and media for their take on the Chepauk surface.





“Also when we go overseas, we never complained while playing on seaming track and complained that there is more grass on the wicket. I think people need to change their mindset rather than thinking about the wicket,” he said at the end of third day’s play.





Axar explained that on this track, one needs to hit the deck hard in order to make use of the turn on offer.





“On this wicket, there is help for spinners so you don’t need to do anything extra,” he said.





“When you are putting a bit more effort and body into the ball, then you are getting the ball to spin. When you are hitting the deck hard, then only you are getting the ball to turn.





“If you are releasing it slowly, there is not much help for the slow bowlers. So, hitting the deck with a decent speed is important and that’s creating difficulty for batsmen. If you bowl slow, then batsman are moving to back foot and adjusting,” Axar said.