Serena Williams In Australian Open Quarterfinals

Melbourne :

Serena Williams returned to the Australian Open quarterfinals by getting past No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets here on Sunday.





The 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory put Williams one step closer to her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title overall and eighth championship at Melbourne Park.





Her most recent major trophy came at the Australian Open in 2017.





This was Williams' 62nd fourth-round match at a major tournament — and Sabalenka's second.





They played a similar brand of powerful tennis but Williams was barely better, stealing the last two games after what had been a 4-1 lead in the final set evaporated.





The 39-year-old American next faces either Simona Halep or Iga Swiatek.





Williams took the opening set 6-4, but Sabalenka broke serve three times in a row in the second to grab it by a 6-2 score.





