Sun, Feb 14, 2021

England’s DRS reinstated after controversy erupts

Published: Feb 14,202101:41 AM

A Decision Review System (DRS) referral was on Saturday restored to England after an error by the third umpire on the opening day of the second Test against India here.

England celebrates the dismissal of Rohit Sharma
Chennai:
England was left frustrated and its captain Joe Root miffed after a blunder by third umpire Anil Chaudhary denied it the wicket of India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and a DRS review. 

However, a few moments after it became clear that Chaudhary had erred, England’s review was reinstated. 

The incident took place in the 75th over of the day when a Jack Leach delivery brushed Rahane’s gloves on the way to the forward short-leg fielder Ollie Pope. 

As England appealed for a catch off the gloves, it was turned down by the on-field umpire before Chaudhary, failing to read the correct passage of play, also rejected the review thinking that the ball had landed outside the leg-stump and that the visitor had appealed for an LBW. 

However, the visiting team appeared to clarify that it was appealing for a catch off the glove and not the bat. 

Seeing the replays on the big screen, Root was left unimpressed and the skipper also raised the matter with the on-field umpires. Chaudhary turned down that also as England lost a review. 

The review was later restored to England as per ICC playing conditions. 

As per 3.6.8 of the ICC’s playing conditions: A Player Review categorised as ‘Unsuccessful’ may be reinstated by the ICC Match Referee at his/her sole discretion (if appropriate after consultation with the ICC Technical Official and/or the television broadcast director) if the Player Review could not properly be concluded due to a failure of the technology. 

There was also some issue over a stumping attempt by Ben Foakes against Rohit Sharma when he appeared to drag his backfoot to a Leach delivery.

