England’s DRS reinstated after controversy erupts

Chennai :

England was left frustrated and its captain Joe Root miffed after a blunder by third umpire Anil Chaudhary denied it the wicket of India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and a DRS review.





However, a few moments after it became clear that Chaudhary had erred, England’s review was reinstated.





The incident took place in the 75th over of the day when a Jack Leach delivery brushed Rahane’s gloves on the way to the forward short-leg fielder Ollie Pope.





As England appealed for a catch off the gloves, it was turned down by the on-field umpire before Chaudhary, failing to read the correct passage of play, also rejected the review thinking that the ball had landed outside the leg-stump and that the visitor had appealed for an LBW.





However, the visiting team appeared to clarify that it was appealing for a catch off the glove and not the bat.





Seeing the replays on the big screen, Root was left unimpressed and the skipper also raised the matter with the on-field umpires. Chaudhary turned down that also as England lost a review.





The review was later restored to England as per ICC playing conditions.





As per 3.6.8 of the ICC’s playing conditions: A Player Review categorised as ‘Unsuccessful’ may be reinstated by the ICC Match Referee at his/her sole discretion (if appropriate after consultation with the ICC Technical Official and/or the television broadcast director) if the Player Review could not properly be concluded due to a failure of the technology.





There was also some issue over a stumping attempt by Ben Foakes against Rohit Sharma when he appeared to drag his backfoot to a Leach delivery.