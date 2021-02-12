Khelo India games: Pre-booked accommodation won't be disturbed

Srinagar :

Earlier, a news appeared in a section of media wherein a communication from district administration Baramulla was quoted for cancellation of pre booking accommodation at Gulmarg in view of the Khelo India games.





The Directorate of Tourism Kashmir has clarified that in consultation with stakeholders including District Administration Baramulla, J&K Sports Council and Hoteliers Club, Gulmarg had deliberated upon the issue in series of meetings wherein a mutually agreed formula was devised to ensure that the requisite accommodation is made available for the Khelo India participants and others without disturbing the tourists facilities.





The tourism department said that it has been the consistent endeavour of the department to ensure that while tourism is promoted through different mediums including holding of mega sports events like Khelo India, at the same time, the department is committed to ensure that the tourists are provided hassle free facilities and also best hospitality after taking onboard all the stakeholders like hoteliers, travel agents and others.