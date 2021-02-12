City fans begin countdown to watch second Test live

Chennai :

The second game of the four-match series will mark the return of fans for any cricket event in India, since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country in March 2020. And, sports enthusiasts look to be in high spirits despite India’s abysmal show in the first Test, which England won by a whopping 227 runs. Two days prior to the start of the fixture, fans came out in droves to collect their physical tickets in exchange for online ones that were sold like hot cakes on February 8. With the size of the gathering increasing with each passing minute, the queue, which approached the ticket counter, moved at a snail’s pace.





To generate more buzz leading up to the Test, giant billboards, comprising pictures of India captain Virat Kohli as well as England skipper Joe Root, were erected at Chepauk and other parts of Chennai. On each day during the game, the MAC Stadium will be home to a maximum of 14,000 spectators, who are expected to put up a festive atmosphere.





Adhering to the COVID guidelines laid out by the Central and State governments, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will allow only 50 per cent crowd attendance at the venue at any given point of time. Although the long wait for a packed house continues, the TNCA is delighted to welcome fans back to the stadium. “We will be the first State association in India to host a match with a crowd. We are happy to do it and are well prepared. The response from the fans has been overwhelming. The tickets were sold out in half-an-hour on Monday,” TNCA secretary Ramasaamy told DT Next.





As Test cricket returns to the city after a four-year hiatus, the ‘knowledgeable Chennai crowd’ is certain to add more life to the high-profile clash.