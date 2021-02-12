Venkatesh stars in TN win

Tamil Nadu defeated Puducherry by a huge 165-run margin in the Cricket Association for the Blind in India tournament happening here.
Bangalore: Tamil Nadu’s in-form Venkatesh Munikaran scored yet another century 108 not out (62 balls) to help his tea post 274 for two in the stipulated 20 overs. In response, Puducherry could only manage 109 for five as TN’s Arunkumar scalped three wickets for 12 runs. In the previous round of matches, Tamil Nadu romped to victory over Bihar by 111 runs with Venkatesh top-scoring with 112. Tamil Nadu continued its winning run in the next match against Himachal Pradesh by recording a facile 89-run win. Tamil Nadu’s next couple of fixtures are against Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand. The final will be held on February 16.
