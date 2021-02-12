Foakes ready to fill in for Buttler

Chennai :

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who is set to don the big gloves in the second Test against India, feels the fresh Chepauk track will keep low and might start offering turn earlier compared to the series opener at the same venue.





England won the first Test by 227 runs but it wasn’t until the fourth day when the red-soil Chepauk pitch started offering sharp turn. However, with India down 0-1 in the four-match series, the host would like to play to its strengths in the upcoming matches.





Asked how did the pitch look, Foakes said on Thursday: “It’s different to the last one. It’s a different soil and darker soil. I think it might be quite low and slow. But I haven’t had a lot of experience with wickets but that would be my guess.”





The 27-year-old, who has played five Tests and has been an understudy to Jos Buttler, spoke to reporters during a virtual interaction.





To a query if the pitch would offer turn earlier than usual, he replied: “I found it quite tricky to read the wicket. I found in India obviously that’s (turners) an avenue they would like to go down.





“The last wicket probably played pretty well for about two and half-three days, may be slightly longer. I guess there is a potential that it would spin earlier (on this track). I wouldn’t like to look too far ahead with that and just look to see what’s given on the day and try and play accordingly,” said the man, who played the last of his five Tests, in 2019.





For Foakes, the pointers he has received from his colleagues could come in handy while facing seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been in good form.





The second Test will be played from February 13-17. “I think just been talking to the guys who played the last game and pick up points and tips and see anything that’s helpful and trying to adapt to that to my game. Play within my limits.”





Archer out of second Test





England fast-bowler Jofra Archer will miss the second Test after having an injection in his right elbow. The injection follows discomfort the pacer experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue. The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad.