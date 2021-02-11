Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat to lead Saurashtra

New Delhi :

Unadkat is a member of the 20-man squad announced on Thursday by the Saurashtra Cricket Association for the 50-over tournament.





Saurashtra had finished third in Group D in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. Placed in Group E alongside Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Bengal, Chandigarh and Services, they will play their first match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on February 21 against Jammu and Kashmir in Kolkata.





As per the schedule announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), players of all the teams will have to assemble at their respective venue a week before the start of the tournament. The players will undergo quarantine and there will be three Covid-19 tests on February 13, 15 and 17 while the practice session will be held on February 18 and 19. The league phase of the tournament is scheduled to take place from February 20 until March 1.





The knockout stages will start with a pre-quarterfinal on March 7 followed by quarterfinals on March 8 and 9. The semi-finals will be taking place on March 11 and the final will be held on March 14. The venues for the knockouts have not yet been announced by BCCI while the teams qualifying for the knockouts have to undergo another two Covid-19 tests on March 2 and 4.





Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makwana, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Jay Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta.





Support staff: Sitanshu Kotak (head coach), Niraj Odedra (coach), Abhishek Thakar (head physio), Virendra Vegda (assistant coach), Bhushan Chauhan (manager).