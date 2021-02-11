Former Queensland pacer Greg Rowell eyes Cricket Australia role

Melbourne :

Rowell, 54, played first class cricket for New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania and was a member of the Australia 'A' one-day team that played against Australia in a World Series Final in 1994-95.





"On behalf of the Board, I'd like thank the nominations committee for the hard work they did working through the large number of applications for the role," said Queensland Cricket chairman Chris Simpson in a statement.





"It was a lengthy and thorough process and the Board was very pleased when Greg was proposed."





"He has a deep and passionate interest in all aspects of the game, from grassroots to the elite. Wests have been one of the leaders in women's cricket for instance, and they have worked hard to be a leader within their community," he added.





Rowell, a lawyer now, is the founder of commercial law specialists 'RowelLegal'.





He is president of Western Suburbs District Cricket Club and founder of the multi-sports Chelmer Sports Inc body, as well as serving as a director of the Queensland Cricketers' Club.