5-member Indian judo team to participate in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

New Delhi :

The contingent will comprise of Avtar Singh (Men's 100 kg), Vijay Yadav (Men's 60 kg), Jasleen Singh Saini (Men's 66 kg), Shushila Devi (Women's 48 kg) and Tulika Mann (Women's 78 kg). They will be accompanied by chief coach Jiwan Sharma, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a media release.





The same five judokas had represented India at the Budapest Grand Slam in October last year.





Saini, who is a part of the TOPS Developmental group, said he is looking forward to the chance of playing in this tournament.





"All of us have medal expectations from this tournament, players are in their peak condition."





Saini with 850 points (the most by an Indian) is currently in with a chance of earning a continental quota for the Olympics, but wants to win a medal it will give him direct entry to the Olympics.





"Last year there were a lot of problems because of the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of tournaments. The government has been sending us to play tournaments and so we can play with a free mind."





A total of 512 competitors from 73 countries will be taking part in the tournament. Following this event, the Indian judokas are next due to participate in Grand Slams to be held in Uzbekistan and Georgia in March, which are both Olympic ranking tournaments.