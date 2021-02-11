Kapil helps Classic CC win

Chennai :

Batting first, Classic posted 155 for eight in its 30 overs, with Shrenik Suryanarayanan (49 not out) and Kapil being the chief contributors with the willow. Chasing 156 for a win, Pattabiram could only manage 123 for nine off its stipulated overs, despite S Sudhan Pargunan’s (58) half-century.





Kapil was the pick of the bowlers for Classic, scalping three wickets for 39 runs. In a Fourth Division game, Universal Cricket Club defeated Jaya Educational Group RC by five wickets.





Brief scores: II Division: Classic CC 155 for 8 in 30 overs (Shrenik Suryanarayanan 49*, T Kapil 29, G Naveen Kumar 27, B Haresh 3/39) beat Pattabiram CA 123 for 9 in 30 overs (S Sudhan Pargunan 58, Kapil 3/39);





IV Division: Jaya Education Group RC 130 for 9 in 30 overs (B Divakar 32, S Prabhu 26, K Nagaraj 3/24) lost to Universal CC 131 for 5 in 25.3 overs (M Selvam 55, S Gokul 3/53).