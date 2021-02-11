Chennaiyin suffers sixth defeat of the season against Jamshedpur

Margao :

Jamshedpur did not register a single shot on target compared to Chennaiyin’s four, but ended up on the winning side. The result lifted Owen Coyle’s team to the sixth spot while Chennaiyin stayed eighth. The opening half proved to be a cagey contest with both sides displaying great defensive organisation.





JFC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was called into action early on, forcing a fine save from Lallianzuala Chhangte. The youngster received the ball from Memo Moura on the left and cut inside before curling his shot towards the far post. However, his effort was parried away by Rehenesh, who displayed great awareness.





Chennaiyin created its next big chance around the half-hour mark, but Jamshedpur’s defence stood tall. Chhangte was again involved as he slid a pass into the box from the left. An onrushing Rahim Ali hit it first time, but Ricky Lallawmawma put his body on the line.Minutes later, right-back Reagan Singh was set through on goal before a last-ditch block from Stephen Eze meant CFC squandered another chance.





The second half was a see-saw game of football and Jamshedpur came out stronger after the break. It created two big openings before the hour mark, but Alexandre Lima and David Grande both failed to keep their shots on target.





The best chance fell to Chennaiyin when Thoi Singh was released into the box and had a chance to score but played a cut-back to Chhangte, which was intercepted.





That miss would haunt CFC as JFC would find the winner in fortuitous fashion. Receiving the ball on the right, Grande cut inside on his left foot before launching a fierce strike that took a deflection off Sipovic before trickling into the back of the net.