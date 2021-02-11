Nadeem likely to make way for Axar

Chennai :

While Nadeem’s replacement will be decided by Friday, one can expect all-rounder Axar Patel, who is now match-fit, to take his place in the line-up. It is to be remembered that India was outplayed in the first Test that ended on Tuesday.





“Axar had a minor knee niggle and has already started batting at the nets. He is expected to start bowling in the next couple of days. He was the first choice to play the opening Test, but it will depend on skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun,” said a senior BCCI source.





Nadeem had four wickets in all, but gave away 233 runs in 59 overs across two innings with an economy rate of close to four runs per over. All-rounder Washington Sundar bowled 26 overs for 98 runs in the first innings and got just a solitary over in the second. However, Washington, who was impressive with the bat in the first innings, is likely to retain his spot in the team.





Ashwin is fine: Ravichandran Ashwin is doing fine despite sustaining a painful blow from a Jofra Archer short ball during the India second innings. Ashwin, India’s best bowler in the first Test, wasn’t required to go for any precautionary scans.





Task cut out for curator : After providing one of the flattest decks during the first Test, task will be cut out for Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) rookie curator V Ramesh Kumar and BCCI head of pitches and grounds committee Taposh Chatterjee, to dish out a track which doesn’t make toss so crucial. It will be interesting to see the kind of surface that is prepared for the next Test.