AITA Women's Tennis C'ship: Fancied players have it easy

Bangalore :

Leading the charge was top seed Telangana's Humera Baharmus who beat her statemate Abhaya Vemuri in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. Karnataka's Soha Sadiq, seeded second went past Mushratanjum Shaik (TS) 6-3, 6-0.





Seeded No.3 Sravya Shivani of Telangana brushed aside Nidi Sreenivasa with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Sharmadu Balu also advanced to the last eight stage with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Apoorva SB.





Results





Round of 16:





Humera Baharmus bt Abhaya Vemuri 6-1, 6-0;





Sravya Shivani bt Nidi Buvila Sreenivasa 6-0, 6-1;





Sonashe Bhatnagar bt Yashaswini Singh Panwar 6-1, 6-2;





Apurva Vemuri bt Apeksha Solanki 6-0, 6-1;





Soha Sadiq bt Mushratanjum Shaik 6-3, 6-0;





Sharmada Balu bt Apoorva SB 6-3, 6-0;





Nidhi Chilmulla bt Aaryalee Chavan 6-3, 6-4





Doubles Quarterfinals:





Sravya Shivani/Sharmada Balu bt Nidi Buvila/Bhargvi Olekar 6-0, 6-0;





Sonashe Bhatnagar/Humera Baharmus bt Aaryalee Chavan/Niharika Praveen Deshmukh 6-0, 6-1;





Mubashira Anjum Shaik/ Mushratanjumn Shaik bt Sarvani Chinthalapali/ Megha Muthukumaran 6-2, 6-4;





Soha Sadiq/ Vanshita Pathania bt Abhaya Vemuri/Apurva Vemuri 7-6 (5), 7-5.