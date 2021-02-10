Mumbai Marathon on May 30 with limited participation

New Delhi :

The marathon has traditionally been taking place on the third Sunday of January since it was first held in 2004. However, the Covid-19 pandemic last year forced the event to be indefinitely postponed.





"With cautious optimism and hope, this decision (to hold the marathon on May 30) has been taken after deliberation and collaborative efforts with the state and civic authorities, including the Indian and international athletic bodies," said the organisers in a statement.





"This rescheduled date should give runners the necessary time to prepare as they continue with their training regimen in eager anticipation of race date for the 18th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon. Furthermore, NGOs, companies, and individual fundraisers get valuable time for effective outreach, in order to raise funds for their chosen cause," it said.





Details, including the format of the race, registration details, safety measures, protocols, and participant requirements, will be shared later.