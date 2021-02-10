Jack of Ball Trades spells doom for India

At first glance, India’s fourth innings score of 192 in pursuit of 420 against England may not look as dire as the 36 all out debacle in Adelaide, but the ramifications will be just as profound following a meek surrender that brought back ghastly memories of India’s 100 all out in Mumbai against the same opponent 15 summers ago.

Jack Leach took four wickets in the second innings, including the prized scalp of Cheteshwar Pujara.