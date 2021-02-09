Ashwin praises Washi, says he is a special batsman

Chennai :





On Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the all-rounder stroked his way to an unbeaten 85, a battling knock that comprised 12 fours and two maximums. Thanks to his stay in the middle, India ate up some overs in its first innings response of 337 to England’s 578. Washington’s statemate Ashwin chipped in with both bat and ball. The 34-year-old backed up his patient 91-ball 31 in the first innings with a six-wicket haul in the second, during which England made 178. Ashwin was effusive in his praise for Washington, with whom he shared a crucial 80-run partnership for the seventh wicket in the opening essay.





“Washi is a fantastic and special batsman. Going by the numbers he has in T20 cricket as a No.7 batter, people don’t recognise the batting talent he has,” Ashwin said at a video conference post close of play.





“Both Washi and I have played a lot in these pitches. We understand how slow the surface can be and what needs to be done. We believed that we could wipe out the follow-on score and go big. We settled in, but I got out to a delivery that bounced,” added Ashwin, who was sent back to the hut by England left-arm spinner Jack Leach.





Having been called into action quite a few times over the first four days, Ashwin bowled close to 73 overs, a huge number for someone who is returning from a back problem. But, the lead spinner emphasised that he would keep contributing in spite of the odds.





“The part and parcel of my cricket has been bowling 35 to 40 overs a day. When it comes to my bowling, it is the joy that I have out there in the middle. Even when some parts of my body don’t respond, I will keep going. That is how much I love my art.” Ashwin also backed India, which is chasing 420 for victory, to avoid defeat on Day Five after an improved show in recent sessions.





“We have fought back really well. If we can have a good fifth day, we would be quite happy to go the distance,” said Ashwin.

Despite being a newcomer to what is referred to as the pinnacle of the game, Washington is making waves and that too against mighty opponents.