Bengaluru in bid to maintain momentum as Bagan chase summit

Bengaluru seem to have finally have found a semblance of rhythm, remaining unbeaten in the last four games while also keeping clean sheets in their previous two outings.





"Right now we are focusing on ATK Mohun Bagan and we know how to play. We will give our best. Players are positive and everyone is giving their best. Last two matches, we have not conceded goals. Let's hope we play in a positive way," said interim coach Naushad Moosa.





The two clean sheets were primarily due to the brilliance of keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He made six crucial saves against Chennaiyin FC to salvage a point and keep his 29th clean sheet in the ISL.





However, against ATK Mohun Bagan, Moosa stressed the need for his side to be compact and not leave everything to the keeper.





"The way Bagan is playing, they have been scoring even after conceding and that is one thing we have to be careful. We have to be more compact. It won't be an easy match," he said.





"First (thing) is not to concede goals as we know we can score anytime. With Sunil (Chhetri), Cleiton Silva, anything can happen," Moosa added.





Bengaluru have a poor record against ATKMB coach Antonio Habas but Moosa stressed that his side would not be under pressure.





"First of all, it's important that I don't want to put pressure on the players. They need to be more relaxed. They know how important the matches are," Moosa said.





"We are aware of the situation. Mohun Bagan have a good strike line with Manvir Singh and Roy Krishna. We have to be careful and the players are aware of it," he added.





Meanwhile, Bagan are comfortably sitting in second position and are three points behind leaders Mumbai City FC. A win will put them on par with the Islanders.





However, coach Antonio Habas prefers to take each game at a time.





"The aim is to be in the playoffs mathematically and then be in the first position. And after that semi-finals and then in the final, if possible. We are going to go match by match and day by day," said Habas.





"The Bengaluru match is just another game. The team is continuing to do well in defense. We are improving in attack and this is important for us," he added.





Coming off a romping 4-1 routing of Odisha FC, Habas will be tempted to persist with Manvir Singh, whose brace at the weekend included a goal of the highest order.





Carl McHugh will be up for selection, however, Pronay Halder is out with a suspension through accumulated cautions.





Necessary safety measures are being ensured by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA), which is organising the event. If not for the pandemic, IFFK would have been a grand affair, just like the previous years.





With Covid-19 continuing to rage in Kerala, every delegate and official taking part in the festival are being subjected to free antigen tests and only those testing negative are being allowed entry into the festival venues.





The delegates can also gain entry by producing a Covid negative certificate, issued not more than 48 hours prior to the entry. The theatres will also strictly adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols.





For the first time, the event is spread across four regions - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery and Palakkad. The first phase opens at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.





As many as 80 films from over 30 countries will be screened this year. Of the 14 films in international competition, two are Malayalam movies -- Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Churuli', which is a world premiere, and Jayaraj's 'Hasyam'.





Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival on Wednesday, followed by the screening of the Bosnian film, 'Quo Vadis, Aida?', an internationally co-produced war drama written and directed by Jasmila Zbanic.





Prominent guests from across the world are expected to join the festival online.





The five-day first phase of the festival will conclude on February 14. The four-venue concept had come under fire from certain quarters, but with the pandemic raging, it was decided to go ahead with the plan. The second phase of the festival will be held in Kochi from February 17-21, followed by Thalassery (February 23-27) and Palakkad (March 1-5).





At each venue, films will be screened in six movie halls and will have an audience limited to a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity.