Intriguing final day on the cards

Islamabad :

Set a daunting 370-run target, South Africa finished the fourth day on 127 for one, with Markram unbeaten on 59 and van der Dussen on 48. The tourist will need another 243 runs to level the series on Monday. Earlier, Pakistan was helped to 298 all-out in its second innings by a scintillating maiden hundred by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who finished on 115 not out.





South Africa lost opener Dean Elgar to fast bowler Shaheen Afridi for 17 at the total of 33. Markram and van der Dussen then negated the Pakistan spinners on a seemingly unresponsive pitch, having added 94 runs for the unbroken second-wicket stand.





Markram, who did not score off his first 22 balls, changed gears to reach his fifty off 71 balls and has hit nine boundaries and two sixes. His batting partner van der Dussen has eight boundaries to his name.





BRIEF SCORES: Pakistan 272 & 298 all-out in 102 overs (Md. Rizwan 115*, G Linde 5/64) vs South Africa 201 & 127 for 1 in 41 overs (A Markram 59*, R van der Dussen 48*)