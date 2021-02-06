Pietersen calls Ishant an 'unsung hero', lauds his 'fabulous little spell'

Chennai :

Ishant dismissed Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in successive deliveries in the third session on Saturday after toiling hard wicketless for most part of the first two days of the opening Test.





"Fabulous little spell here from Ishant. And I say fabulous, as 170 overs in the field is like a prison sentence! He is also an unsung hero. He has been around for many a year in Indian cricket. As a fast bowler it is highly commendable!" Pietersen wrote on his twitter handle.





Ishant's two-wicket burst had reduced England to 525 for 8 before they ended the day at 555 for eight.