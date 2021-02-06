Impressed with Sibley’s performance, says c

Chennai :

In fact, the lifeless 22-yard strip, which resembles the Marina Beach Road that surrounds the venue, lacked salt and had no demons on the first day. But, credit must be given where it is due. England skipper Joe Root (128 batting off 197 balls) and opener Dom Sibley (87 off 286 balls) took advantage of the batting beauty, putting on a masterclass.





Fresh from piling on runs against Sri Lanka in the Emerald Isle, the 30-year-old Root experienced a golden moment on Friday when he notched up a first-innings ton on his 100th Test appearance. At close of play on Day One, England found itself in a strong position at 263 for three in 89.3 overs.





Speaking to reporters about the close-to-the-heart century on a milestone day, Root, during the virtual press conference, said: “Yes, it was very special. I was a bit emotional at the start of the day. I couldn’t even remember our eleven at the toss. But when I went in to bat, it was business for me and I had a job to do.”





The England No.4 added: “We couldn’t have started the series any better although there was a blip at the end. I certainly feel that I am in good form. I need to make sure that I cash in on it. Over the course of my career, I have not gone on and made big scores. I am pretty pleased to do that right now. Hopefully, I can kick on, on the second day.” Following the dismissal of one-down batter Dan Lawrence, who was a scorer’s delight, Root and his junior partner Sibley shared a 200-run alliance for the third wicket. Although Sibley fell 13 runs short of a fine century, the captain sang the praises of the opening batsman for showing patience of the highest order.





“Sibley played a fantastic innings. Post the Sri Lanka series, there were a few question marks, even in his mind, about playing spin. But, he has put on a really impressive performance against a high-quality bowling attack early in the series. He deserved a hundred,” said Root, who racked up his 20th ton in the longest format.





With the Chepauk pitch providing little assistance to the bowlers, Root stressed that the tourist must look at posting a mammoth total. “We should get as many runs, 600-700 if we can. We have made an impressive start, but we need to make it count. That is going to be a challenge. The pitch is wearing down quickly,” explained Root, who is hungry for more.