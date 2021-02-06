Bengaluru holds Chennaiyin to draw

Panaji :

Csaba Laszlo’s side put up a spirited performance, but its misfiring attack just couldn’t get past Bengaluru keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. BFC interim coach Naushad Moosa rang in two changes as Erik Paartalu and Parag Srivas were given starts.





Manuel Lanzarote was handed his debut for Chennaiyin as Anirudh Thapa and Enes Sipovic returned. CFC had the first chance when Esmael ‘Isma’ Goncalves went close. He made his way into the Bengaluru area, but his shot was saved by a diving Gurpreet. Rahim Ali got the rebound, but his tame shot was easily stopped. Moments later, Thapa swirled in a cross into the box, which was met by Lallianzuala Chhangte, but the header found Gurpreet.





Chennaiyin was denied an opening goal just before the breather. Chhangte raced down the far side and set Lanzarote through. The Spaniard got into the box and played a lofted pass to Goncalves, but Gurpreet anticipated danger and charged ahead to get the crucial touch.





Lanzarote nearly scored from a set-piece in the second half, but the BFC custodian managed to get a fingertip save onto the crossbar. Chennaiyin nearly took the lead with Memo Moura’s 30-yard free-kick and it was the woodwork that came to Bengaluru’s rescue.