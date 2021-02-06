TT team for Senior Nationals announced

The Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association on Thursday named its 10-member contingent for the upcoming UTT 82nd Senior National Championship at Panchkula in Haryana.

Chennai : The competition will be held between February 15 and 23. R Anandha Raj, D Vishwa, V Malesh Kumar, R Santhosh Kumar and Veeraraghan will represent the team in men’s singles. S Selena Deepthi, M Nithya Shree, V Kowshika, V Vaishnavi and TR Shruthi make up the women’s singles unit. Christopher Anand and R Ramesh Babu will be the coaches of the Tamizhaga TT side. The team will be sponsored by Stree Seva Mandir.