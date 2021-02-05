Pant will take the gloves, says Kohli

Chennai :

The 23-year-old Pant had been overlooked for the opener against Australia in Adelaide in December 2020, with the ageing Wriddhiman Saha making the cut. But, the youngster did get opportunities later on and grabbed them with both hands. Despite playing only three Tests, Pant ended up as India’s top-scorer while creating a long-lasting impression.





Following his heroic effort Down Under, the Team India management is in no mood to look past Pant although Saha has been the preferred option for home Tests in recent years. “Yes. Pant will start and take the gloves. He had impactful performances in Australia. He is in a good headspace and we want him to build on that,” said Kohli, ahead of the first Test against England that begins here on Friday.





“Pant is someone we have backed quite a lot for good reason. We will continue to back him as he is an impact player. With hard work, Pant can be a match-winner for India on a consistent basis and be someone the opposition would be wary of every time,” added Kohli, who is back in action after the birth of his first child.





The skipper also revealed that the home team would stick with Rohit Sharma and the fast-rising Shubman Gill for the opening slots.





India had tried three different pairs at the top of the order in its previous tour, with Rohit and Gill combining effectively in the latter half of the four-game series.





“We are looking forward to see them play all four Tests and give us good starts like they did in Australia. In the Tests that we won in Australia, we were in strong positions while batting because of the starts we got. In Test cricket, it is a very important factor. Rohit and Gill provided that and we are looking forward to see more of the same.”





Without giving details, Kohli stated that preference would be given to bowlers who have the ability to contribute vital runs down the order. “That has been our pattern for success in home conditions over the last few years,” said Kohli.