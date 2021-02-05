Root hits century of a different kind

Chennai :

The accomplished batsman that he is, Root, 30, needs no reminding of the value of timing. Friday’s first Test at Chepauk, in Chennai, will mark Root’s 100th appearance in the longest format. Indeed, Root shares a special affinity for India having made his Test debut in Nagpur in 2012, a series he will have fond memories of with England winning 2-1. From taking baby steps to making giant leaps, Root has evolved into a batting colossus over the last eight seasons. Given that the current England team’s top-order is shorn of experience, it makes it even more imperative that Root step up and go about his task of accumulating runs diligently.





It is a measure of his batting prowess that within a few months of his debut he was spoken of in the same breath as the other skilled practitioners of his trade in Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson. After the retirement of his predecessor, Alastair Cook, two years ago, Root’s glittering CV was enhanced further by being rewarded with captaincy.





Given the lofty standards he sets for himself, it was uncharacteristic of him to struggle for form in the preceding season against West Indies and Pakistan at home. Reaffirming his credentials as one of the best players of spin, Root delivered a batting masterclass scoring a mountain of runs during the tour of Sri Lanka last month that heralded his return to form in telling fashion.





On the eve of the first Test, Root shared his thoughts with the media on a variety of subjects.





EXCERPTS





How will he deal with Ravichandran Ashwin?





I won’t look to dominate or defend but just try and play the ball that is delivered. He has got a great record in India and is probably full of confidence for this series. I have played against him before and scored some runs and he has got the better of me a couple of times.





On being compared with the other leading batsmen of his era





Obviously they (Kohli, Smith and Williamson) are three leading players in the world and I try and learn from them. It is silly not to learn how they go about their innings, control passages of play, manage their own game and keep evolving all the time. There’s no one right way of batting or bowling. Everyone can figure it out themselves.





On the risks involved in playing sweep shot





For me, it’s about understanding playing on line or on length and understanding the surface, whether bounce is going to be an issue or the lateral movement or turn, and trying to factor all those in and calculate the risks to play in a shot.





On countering Cheteshwar Pujara’s threat





I think he is a fantastic player. I had the pleasure of playing alongside him in a couple of games at Yorkshire. And you have seen his importance, the value that he adds to the Indian team, he is going to be a huge wicket for us, no doubt about that.