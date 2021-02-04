Big 1st innings score crucial in India, says Trott

Chennai :

Trott spoke to the media after his team’s training session and was asked about the message being given to the players ahead of the series opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, starting here on Friday.





“It varies from player to player. Some are touring India for the first time, while some have been here before,” said Trott.





“So, different messages will be sent to each one of them. But, the fundamentals of playing in India are the same. Posting big runs in the first innings is really important. We also need to have a method for playing spin and execute it well,” added Trott.





While Trott stressed on handling the spin challenge effectively, he was reminded about India’s lethal fast-bowling unit, riding on which the host did exceedingly well in the recent past. “India’s pace attack did really well in Australia. Every team has got good pace attacks these days. It will be crucial to prepare for both spin and seam,” he said.





“We have to confront the new ball and play spin well in the middle overs. The skillset has to be high. While playing in the heat and humidity of Chennai, you have to be fit and strong,” explained Trott.





Pope added to England squad





Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope was on Wednesday added to the England squad for the Test series against India after taking part in the team’s training sessions.





The 23-year-old Pope had suffered a dislocated shoulder while fielding in the final Test of the English summer against Pakistan last August, which subsequently required surgery. Pope, who has been undergoing rehabilitation, travelled with the England team during its recent tour of Sri Lanka though he was not a part of the squad.





“Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been added to the England Test squad for the tour of India,” said a statement issued by the England and the Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday. The youngster practised with the full squad over the past two days.