Chennai City suffers third loss against Sudeva Delhi

Chennai City FC (CCFC) suffered its third defeat of the I-League campaign as it went down 0-4 to Sudeva Delhi FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Chennai : Chennai City had previously lost to Real Kashmir FC (RKFC) and TRAU FC by the same margin - 0-2. In its fifth match of the season, CCFC, coached by Singaporean Satyasagara, was all over the place against the Chencho Dorji-managed team, which racked up goals for fun. Naocha Singh struck a quick-fire brace in the opening ten minutes while Mahesh Singh and Manvir Singh netted a goal each for the victor. Post the result, Chennai City, currently in the bottom half of the I-League table, has six points from five games. Debutant Sudeva Delhi has eight points from six matches so far this season.