My job is to take a backseat and help Virat as captain: Rahane

Chennai :

Kohli, who missed the last three Tests in Australia for the birth of his child, will lead India in the first Test against England that begins on February 5.





"My job is to take a backseat and try and help Virat as captain. There are too many things on captain's mind so as a vice-captain, you have to visualise situations, think about what can happen in the game and if captain asks you for suggestion then you should be ready. My job is really easy. I take a backseat. Whenever he asks me about certain things, I go and tell him. For me, I generally take a backseat whenever he is the captain," said Rahane while speaking to the media on Wednesday.





"Virat is the captain. He left from Australia for family reasons that is why I became the captain. Originally Virat is the captain and I am the vice-captain. So I am really happy that he is back with us. Which is really positive. As a team we are trying to play as a unit and together as well as to our strengths."





The 32-year-old Rahane, who scored an impressive century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to help India win the second and roar back in the series following the capitulation in the first Test, will have to move back to No. 5 from the No. 4 slot where he batted in place of Kohli in Australia.





He admitted that a bit of adjustment is needed to move back to No. 5.





"Little bit of adjustment is needed. But I have been batting well," he said.





"It is all about what team requires in that particular situation and bat accordingly. For me, it is all about contribution to the team other than thinking about my own performances or own outcome. I will give my 100 per cent in whatever the team requires in that situation."





Rahane said he feels good despite being pushed down to No. 5 but added that Kohli's return is a positive sign for India.





"Virat is back which is a really positive sign for us. He has been batting really well. His record has been great."