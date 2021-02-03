Archer backs rotation policy

Chennai :

The upcoming four-Test series will be followed by eight white ball games -- 5 T20 Internationals and three ODIs against the same opponent, the IPL, a five-match Test series against India at home and the T20 World Cup in the sub-continent.





“Funnily enough, looked at the schedule today, then I can say it is going to be a long year and February just started.





“It is going to be a long, long year, we have got a few series coming up and I think body (workload) management is going to be essential if I want to play everything,” Archer said during a virtual press conference after England’s first full training session here on Tuesday.





So is he mentally ready to be in a bubble for long period, and he laughed. “I don’t have a choice really (laughs)... I don’t mind, to be honest, because I know I will get my time away, so I am just going to focus on the job I have now. If it gets too overbearing, there is no shame in saying that.”





He was sharp in his reaction when questioned about all those who are critical of players leaving the bio-bubble.





“Well, anyone criticising has never spent a week in a bubble or months I should say. One golfer left after four days, we have been in here for almost a year now. At the end of the day, humans are social people and I especially,” he said.





“If you haven’t (had) a great game or not feeling good with your cricket, then there is no escape, no way to go. I had six weeks away, Jos (Buttler) is done after this game for little bit, Sam (Curran) is gone, also they are making a priority, everyone gets time away so we can come back refreshed and ready to go.”