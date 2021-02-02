50pc crowd for 2nd India-England Test, media allowed spot coverage

Chennai :

While the second Test will see the return of fans, the opener, beginning February 5, will be held behind closed doors. “We will have a maximum of 50 per cent capacity for the second Test.





But, mediapersons and members of the TNCA Clubs will be allowed for both Tests. Tickets for the second match will go on sale soon,” TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy told DT Next on Monday.





Both the Test matches at Chepauk were supposed to be held in front of empty galleries, but the scenario changed after the Home Ministry laid out a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines on easing of restrictions on public movement. As there are only three days left for the start of the first Test, host TNCA couldn’t make arrangements for crowds at such short notice.