Kohli, Anushka share 1st pic of daughter 'Vamika'

New Delhi :

On Monday, Anushka took to Instagram to share an image of the couple along with their daughter and wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."





The couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 11. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," Kohli had informed through a statement on his social media handles.





"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time," he added.





In August last year, the couple had shared the news that they were expecting a child. Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture, both of them had written: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Anushka and Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.





Kohli returned home from Australia after taking part in three ODIs, three T20Is and first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which India won 2-1.





The 32-year-old will be leading India in the four-match Test series against England beginning Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.