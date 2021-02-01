India Vs England: As wily as a Foakes

In 2019, Ben Foakes was termed the “most natural wicketkeeper” in the England set-up by former English gloveman Jack Russell. But a couple of years down the lane, the 27-year-old finds himself behind regulars Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow in the pecking order.
Chennai: Foakes, who made his long format debut against Sri Lanka in 2018, is set to be handed an opportunity to revive his Test career in the upcoming four-match series against host India. The stumper bagged the Man of the Series award in the island nation, but later failed to nail down a spot in the England team, which has no dearth of talent.
“I just want to try and do well. I am not thinking about anything other than just performing. I have not had much cricket in the last one-and-a-half years. These games will give me an opportunity to stake a claim,” Foakes, who has donned the English whites just five times, said at a video conference on Sunday.
As part of England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) rotation policy, first-choice wicketkeeper Buttler will fly home after the opening Test. Bairstow, who is next in line, will be available only for the latter half of the series. With such a scenario in place, Foakes is expected to keep wickets for the second Test, beginning February 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.
And, the Surrey man, who has played only twice in Tests since the 2018 series triumph in Sri Lanka, can’t wait to step on the green grass at Chepauk. “There are a few nerves and a lot of excitement. There is also a lot of anticipation. India is an incredible place to play cricket. It is a country that is so passionate about the game. To get an opportunity to play here would be amazing. I am really looking forward to it,” added Foakes.
“It is an unusual position. About 10 days ago, I got to know that Jos would be playing only the first Test. Initially, I thought that I would be playing the last two matches. I might get one more Test. I am just trying to prepare for them. Right now, I am having my mind on the first Test, but expecting to get a chance in the second.”
