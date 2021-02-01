Unsure about tackling Kohli, says all-rounder Moeen

All-rounder Moeen Ali doesn’t know how England is going to tackle Virat Kohli in the upcoming Tests against India and opined that the batting maestro would be extra motivated to fire after missing his team’s incredible triumph in Australia.
Chennai: Kohli, who had returned home after the opening Test debacle against Australia for the birth of his first child, is back to captain India in the four-match series against England, beginning February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here. “How do we get him out? He is obviously an amazing and world-class player. He is motivated to do well. I am sure that he will be even more motivated after India did well in Australia,” Moeen told reporters.
“I don’t know how we are going to get him out because I don’t think that he has any sort of weakness. But, we have a good bowling attack with some pace in the line-up. Kohli is a great guy and is a good friend of mine. We do talk a little bit about cricket but not much.”
Back in the fold after recovering from COVID-19, Moeen said that he has still got “match-winning performances” in him and is ready to take on India.
