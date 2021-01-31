India Vs England: Buttler optimistic that captain Root will score big

The last couple of weeks that had been consigned to history will have been remembered with particular fondness by two individuals answering to the first name Joe.
Chennai: While the two share no filial bond, and hardly have anything in common, the duo have been united by their tryst with success and one that took a long time coming.
While one assumed the mantle of leading a global superpower beset by a litany of woes, the other was back doing what he often does best that saw him join a pantheon of greats and marked out as a special talent since making his debut.
It is doubtful whether the two Joes will ever cross each other’s path, but what is certain is that both Biden and Root will remain united in both success and hardship in the coming days and months. They will be required to call upon all of their problem-solving skills to ward off grave danger that is lurking at their doorstep.
Political matters aside, Root will have been relieved at scoring back-to-back tons on the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this month after failing to score one in 2020. With England’s top-order wearing an inexperienced look, Root will be expected to lead by example against a rejuvenated Indian team that will be bolstered by the return of its regular captain Virat Kohli along with several other big fish. England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler underlined the size of the task awaiting his team and exuded optimism that his fellow 30-year-old will be equal to the challenge thrown at him.
“Joe was in fantastic form in Sri Lanka. He has always had a brilliant game for playing spin. He is one of the best exponents of the sweep shot and he picks length brilliantly which is a big strength when playing against spin. He has so many options to score against spin and it’s hard to bowl too many dot balls to him. He manages to rotate strike and he did that fantastically well in Sri Lanka and he also had the hunger to bat for a long period of time. He showed great application, mentally, tactically and physically. He is in great form and that’s a great place for him to be at the start of the year and for the team to watch him and learn from him,” said Buttler.
The significance of batting big wasn’t lost on Buttler and he alluded to the Chennai Test of 2016 when England ended up losing by an innings and 75 runs despite scoring 477 in the first innings. Once again, Buttler highlighted the role Root has to play when confronted with adversity.
“Batting big in first innings is important and Joe demonstrated that by scoring a double ton and 186 in the two Tests in Sri Lanka. He showed the rest of the team that you have to make the most of first innings and make it count,” added Buttler.
As for the other X-factors in his side, Buttler pointed to an enviable pace battery that is spearheaded by the ageless James Anderson.
“Obviously Anderson and Broad are two of the best seamers to have ever played the game. Archer is certainly another key member. It’s nice to have him back in the side. He will be excited for a big series. I think we have quite a few guys who can do amazing things with the ball. And Stokes is someone who can contribute with both bat and ball,” observed Buttler.
Asked about his memories of playing at Chepauk, Buttler, who was cheered lustily by the crowd four years ago, said it’s unfortunate that they will be playing in front of empty galleries owing to the pandemic.
“It’s (MA Chidambaram) a great stadium. I remember fielding in front of a packed stand and I had a lot of fun. Unfortunately, we were fielding for a long time but it was good to engage with the crowd. I love coming back to play cricket in Chennai and we will miss the fans this time. Hopefully in the near future we will have the crowds back again and we can entertain them,” signed off Buttler.
