ATK Mohun Bagan looks to rediscover form

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) might find itself in a comfortable spot on the Indian Super League (ISL) table, placed second after 14 games.

Chennai : But there is no denying the fact that the Antonio Habas-led side has not been at its best lately. Its struggles continued against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), which defeated it 2-1.



And when it takes on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) at the Fatorda Stadium here on Sunday, it will look to rediscover its mojo.



In its last four matches, ATKMB witnessed a dip in form, notching just one win while losing twice.



Its defence has been under the pump, shipping four goals. Upfront, the lack of missed chances has cost it points, with the Kolkata side scoring just thrice in its last four games.

