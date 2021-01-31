BCCI to hold Vijay Hazare Trophy, no Ranji for this season

The BCCI will not be conducting its premier first-class domestic tournament Ranji Trophy for the first time in 87 years as the parent body opted for the Vijay Hazare Trophy as per the wishes of majority of the state units.

New Delhi : The BCCI will also host the U-19 National One-Day tournament for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and the Women’s National 50-over Tournament, according to a letter sent to the state units by Board secretary Jay Shah.



While BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Shah were keen to have the blue riband tournament that pays the maximum match fee (Rs 1.5 lakh per game approximately) for the players, it is understood that a two-month long bio-bubble, even for a truncated two-phased Ranji Trophy, in times of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t feasible.



“I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women’s One Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with the Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback,” Shah wrote.



It is understood that the BCCI would follow the same groupings and bio-bubble for the Hazare Trophy that will start next month. The BCCI had decided that the players would be compensated in case there is a truncated season. And with players missing out on Ranji Trophy match fees, treasurer Arun Dhumal clarified that the domestic cricketers will be taken care of financially.



Agreeing with the secretary’s view, Dhumal said that the decision to cancel Ranji Trophy was made after taking every stakeholder into confidence.

