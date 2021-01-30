Olympics without spectators among options, says Games chief

Tokyo :

Uncertainty looms over the Olympics, which had already been postponed once due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.





"We have been doing all kinds of simulations. Basically, I don't think (the games without fans) is something that would happen or something that I would like to do, but it won't be a simulation unless we think about it," Mori told reporters after a remote meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Friday.





Bach had earlier said that while the organisers would prefer having full-capacity stadiums during the Games, they looking to host a "safe" event, even if it means holding it behind closed doors.





"We will do whatever is needed to organise a safe Olympic Games," he said. "Everybody would love to have full-capacity stadia and roaring crowds. But if that is not possible, we will respect our principles. And this is the safe organization (of the games). This is the first priority."



