Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital if test results return normal

Kolkata :

"Ganguly's health condition is stable. He slept well on Friday night and had light food in the morning," the official told PTI.





Doctors are scheduled to conduct a few medical examinations on the 48-year-old former India captain to decide whether he is fit to be discharged from the hospital, he said.





Ganguly had on Thursday undergone a fresh angioplasty and two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries.





He was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.





He had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted to clear a blocked artery.