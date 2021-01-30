Trio of Indian umpires for home Tests

India’s three ICC-panelled umpires will be up for their biggest assignment so far in the four-match Test series against England, during which Virender Sharma and Anil Chaudhary are set to make their on-field debut in the longest format.

New Delhi : Chaudhary and Sharma, a part of the ICC Panel, will be joined by India’s Elite Panel representative Nitin Menon, who has already officiated on-field in Tests. Due to travel restrictions with regards to COVID-19, the ICC approved home team match officials for all the World Test Championship (WTC) games.



With teams availing three Decision Review System (DRS) appeals and being able to retain them in case of Umpires’ Call, the risk of wrong decisions affecting a game has reduced. Menon has stood in three Test matches along with 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is. While Sharma has officiated in two ODIs and a single T20I, Chaudhary has 20 ODIs and 28 T20Is in his kitty.

