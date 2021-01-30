Nauman, Yasir help Pakistan win first Test

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (5 for 35) came up with a brilliant performance on debut to help Pakistan register a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test at the National Stadium here on Friday.
Karachi: Nauman bagged a five-for while Yasir Shah (4 for 79) chipped in with four wickets as Pakistan bundled out South Africa for just 245 in its second innings on Day Four. The host then chased down the 88-run target to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
The home side lost the wickets of openers Imran Butt (12) and Abid Ali (10) as well as skipper Babar Azam (30) before Azhar Ali (31 not out) and Fawad Alam (4 not out) made sure it didn’t suffer any hiccups.
Resuming the day at 187 for four, South Africa could add just 58 runs before its innings ended. Opener Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen were the top-scorers for the visitor with 74 and 64 runs respectively. However, none of the other South Africa batsmen could stand long at the crease. Nauman finished with a match haul of seven for 73 while Yasir also bagged a total of seven wickets while conceding 133 runs.
BRIEF SCORES: South Africa (1st innings) 220 all-out in 69.2 overs; Pakistan (1st innings) 378 all-out in 119.2 overs; South Africa (2nd innings) 245 all-out in 100.3 overs (A Markram 74, R van der Dussen 64, N Ali 5/35, Y Shah 4/79); Pakistan (2nd innings) 90 for 3 in 22.5 overs
