Liverpool ends barren run against Spurs

Liverpool ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League to move back into the top four with a 3-1 win at Tottenham on Thursday as Spurs also lost striker Harry Kane to an ankle injury.
London: The English champion had not even scored in its last four league games, but Jurgen Klopp said he recognised his side again as its front three sparked back into life after Roberto Firmino ended a 492-minute goalless drought in first-half stoppage time.
Kane had soldiered on after twice receiving treatment on ankle knocks in the first-half and was eventually replaced at the break with Jose Mourinho predicting the England captain will be absent for at least a few weeks.
Liverpool’s worst run in the league since 2017 had seen it slip from the top of the table to fifth before kick-off with Klopp admitting his first priority is now to secure Champions League qualification for next season.
But the German was delighted with the response from the Reds as they clicked back into gear, particularly after going in front. “What I saw today it’s not about shape or form it’s about who we are. That was us, second half especially it was us,” said Klopp.
A return to the Champions League is also Spurs’ target in Mourinho’s first full season in charge, but Tottenham’s chances may now depend on how long Kane is sidelined.
Kane and Son Heung-min have been the most deadly duo in the Premier League this season and thought they had combined for the opening goal inside the first five minutes. Son finished coolly from Kane’s through ball, but the South Korean had just strayed offside in the build-up and the goal was ruled out by a VAR review.
There were signs of life in Liverpool’s attacking play despite a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday and it created many more clear-cut chances than in recent weeks as Hugo Lloris twice denied Mane with excellent saves.
With Kane clearly hobbling, Tottenham was clinging on for half-time when Liverpool finally struck.
Sadio Mane got in behind and squared for Firmino to bundle in at the back post for his first goal in eight games.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s drop off in form has been another major part of Liverpool’s regression from the side that romped to the title last season with 99 points. However, the England right-back connected sweetly to drill in his side’s second after Lloris could only parry Mane’s initial effort into his path.
RESULT: Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Hojbjerg 49) lost to Liverpool 3 (Firmino 45+4, Alexander-Arnold 49, Mane 65)
