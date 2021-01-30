Chennai City returns to winning ways with success over Arrows

Former champion Chennai City FC returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Indian Arrows in an I-League match here on Friday.
Kolkata: Elvedin Skrijelj’s 63rd-minute header gave Chennai City the much-needed three points. CCFC made five changes to its starting eleven after the loss against TRAU FC, bringing in Vladimir Molerovic, Suhail Pasha, Vijay Nagappan, Jishnu and Jockson Dhas.
Arrows, coming into the game after its defiant performance in a 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC, made two changes to the line-up as Harsh Patre and Sajad Hussain Paray were replaced by Vibin Mohanan and Parthib Gogoi. Chennai City dominated the early proceedings, while Arrows looked to hit it on the counter.
CCFC threatened to take the lead in the 12th minute through a fine move. However, Nagappan’s shot across the goal was tame and easily handled by Bukhari.
Just after that, Arrows got its first chance but Mohanan hit a long ranger over the crossbar. Chennai City came close to scoring when Jishnu’s deflected cross fell to Suhail Pasha, but the latter skied his volley.
As the second half began, Chennai City started piling pressure and won a corner. Bukhari made his first impactful save as he tipped Pasha’s header over the bar. Moments later, Iqbal Hussain blasted his volley over the goal.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 63rd minute. Iqbal’s corner was well met by Skrijelj at the far post and the Serbian midfielder powered his header into the roof of the net.
Arrows, coming into the game after its defiant performance in a 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC, made two changes to the line-up as Harsh Patre and Sajad Hussain Paray were replaced by Vibin Mohanan and Parthib Gogoi. Chennai City dominated the early proceedings, while Arrows looked to hit it on the counter.
CCFC threatened to take the lead in the 12th minute through a fine move. However, Nagappan’s shot across the goal was tame and easily handled by Bukhari.
Just after that, Arrows got its first chance but Mohanan hit a long ranger over the crossbar. Chennai City came close to scoring when Jishnu’s deflected cross fell to Suhail Pasha, but the latter skied his volley.
As the second half began, Chennai City started piling pressure and won a corner. Bukhari made his first impactful save as he tipped Pasha’s header over the bar. Moments later, Iqbal Hussain blasted his volley over the goal.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 63rd minute. Iqbal’s corner was well met by Skrijelj at the far post and the Serbian midfielder powered his header into the roof of the net.
Conversations