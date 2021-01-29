Pakistan pulls things back

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen produced patient half-centuries but Pakistan grabbed three late wickets as South Africa reached 187 for four in its second innings at close of play on Day Three of the first Test here.
Karachi: Having bowled out Pakistan for 378 earlier in the day, South Africa wiped out the 158-run deficit and took a tiny lead of 29 runs. Captain Quinton de Kock is yet to score and will resume on the fourth morning with nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj (2 batting).
South Africa’s situation looked a lot brighter 30 minutes before the end, but Pakistan’s spinners got three big wickets as the shadows lengthened on the day. Markram (74 off 224 balls) put on 127 for the second wicket with van der Dussen (64 off 151) to get their team into the lead, but the latter was caught off the bowling of Yasir Shah (3 for 53).
Experienced batsman Faf du Plessis and opener Markram were dismissed in successive overs as the home side continued to dominate the match.
Brief scores: South Africa (1st innings) 220 all-out in 69.2 overs; Pakistan (1st innings) 378 all-out in 119.2 overs; South Africa (2nd innings) 187 for 4 in 75 overs (A Markram 74, R van der Dussen 64, Y Shah 3/53)
