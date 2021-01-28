SRK’s Motera mayhem a box-office hit

Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan hardly had a hit during the group stage of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2021.
Chennai: The opening combination of Narayan Jagadeesan and C Hari Nishaanth as well as skipper Dinesh Karthik scored the lion’s share of runs for the state side, with Shahrukh being called into action only twice. But, little to no match practice counted for nought as the 25-year-old used his big blade to full effect at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Against Himachal Pradesh in the quarter-finals, No.7 batter Shahrukh, alongside Baba Aparajith, helped Tamil Nadu seal a last-four berth with an unbeaten knock of 40 while chasing 136.
His 19-ball innings was studded with five fours and a couple of maximums. A day after the mayhem, Shahrukh, who aggregated just 30 runs off 14 balls in the group phase in Kolkata, reflected on his game-changing knock.
“The top-order did pretty well to bulldoze opponents in the opening round. But, the situation was a bit different against Himachal. Once I went in to bat, I was in the zone,” Shahrukh told DT Next from Ahmedabad. “Nothing else mattered to me at that point. I knew that if I get going, the team could finish the match with an over to spare. However, I didn’t expect to get things done with two overs left,” he added.
When Shahrukh walked out to the middle, the Karthik-led side was in a spot of bother at 66 for five in 12.3 overs. Staring at an upset, Tamil Nadu had Shahrukh and Aparajith, who scored 52 not out off 45 balls, to thank as the duo stitched 75 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket stand.
The pair, a mix of fire and ice, ensured a five-wicket win in 17.5 overs. “When I went in to bat, we needed 70 runs in about eight overs. My plan was simple. Initially, I took some time by playing out a couple of overs. As we were in a bit of trouble, there was no point in going for rash shots from the start. In the first two to three overs which I played, I felt that the wicket would suit me. Once I settled in, I got going,” said Shahrukh.
Against Himachal Pradesh in the quarter-finals, No.7 batter Shahrukh, alongside Baba Aparajith, helped Tamil Nadu seal a last-four berth with an unbeaten knock of 40 while chasing 136.
His 19-ball innings was studded with five fours and a couple of maximums. A day after the mayhem, Shahrukh, who aggregated just 30 runs off 14 balls in the group phase in Kolkata, reflected on his game-changing knock.
“The top-order did pretty well to bulldoze opponents in the opening round. But, the situation was a bit different against Himachal. Once I went in to bat, I was in the zone,” Shahrukh told DT Next from Ahmedabad. “Nothing else mattered to me at that point. I knew that if I get going, the team could finish the match with an over to spare. However, I didn’t expect to get things done with two overs left,” he added.
When Shahrukh walked out to the middle, the Karthik-led side was in a spot of bother at 66 for five in 12.3 overs. Staring at an upset, Tamil Nadu had Shahrukh and Aparajith, who scored 52 not out off 45 balls, to thank as the duo stitched 75 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket stand.
The pair, a mix of fire and ice, ensured a five-wicket win in 17.5 overs. “When I went in to bat, we needed 70 runs in about eight overs. My plan was simple. Initially, I took some time by playing out a couple of overs. As we were in a bit of trouble, there was no point in going for rash shots from the start. In the first two to three overs which I played, I felt that the wicket would suit me. Once I settled in, I got going,” said Shahrukh.
Conversations