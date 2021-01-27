PT Usha’s coach Nambiar talks about ‘late’ Padma recognition

It was a long time coming, over three decades to be precise. For 88-year-old O M Nambiar, the man who nurtured one of India’s greatest athletes in P T Usha, the announcement of his name in the list of this year’s Padma Shri awardees is a case of ‘better late than never’.

A file photo of PT Usha (left) with her coach OM Nambiar.