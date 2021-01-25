Venue check: India have good Test record against England in Chennai

New Delhi :

India and England have faced each other in nine Test matches at 'Chepauk', with the hosts registering five wins and England winning three. The Test match in 1982 had ended in a draw.





In their last encounter in 2016, India had registered a tremendous win by an innings and 75 runs. In that game, Karun Nair had become the second Indian, after Virender Sehwag, to score a triple hundred in Test cricket.





England had posted 477 in their first innings, riding on 146 by Moeen Ali and 88 from Joe Root, who is now captain. In reply, India declared at 759/7 -- their highest Test score till date. While Nair remained unbeaten on 303, KL Rahul had scored 199. England then managed 202 in their second innings as Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc and scalped seven wickets for 48 in the 25 overs.





Overall, India have played 32 Test matches against all comers at Chepauk, and have registered 14 wins, lost six matches, drew 11, and one match had ended in a tie, in 1986 against Australia.





Chepauk's rendezvous against England began in 1934 when it hosted a Test from February 10-13. However, India, under the leadership of CK Nayudu, faced a crushing 202-run defeat in that match.





The first Test of the upcoming series between India and England will be played from February 5-9 while the second match is from February 13-17.