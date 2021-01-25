Bangladesh beat WI 3-0 in ODIs, jump to 2nd in Super League table

Dhaka :

This series is part of the qualification process for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, to be held in India.





Since the launch of the Super League last year, this was Bangladesh's first series. Before the West Indies series, Bangladesh had no points. The 3-0 result at home has lifted Bangladesh to second position on the Super League points table as they are on 30 points along with England, but ahead of them on net run rate.





Australia, who are one of only two sides to play two series so far -- the other are England -- are leading the Super League table with 40 points.





Pakistan are on 20 points with two wins, as are Afghanistan, after winning the first two games of their ongoing series against Ireland. Zimbabwe, Ireland, and India have won one match each so far.





All sides play four home and four away three-match series, with seven teams getting direct qualifying spots to join hosts India for the 2023 World Cup.





The tournament features the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17.





Teams get 10 points for a win, five for an abandonment/tie/no result and none for a loss while points may be deducted for slow over rates in matches.





Teams are ranked according to total points earned and those failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier to be played in June and July of 2023.





The Super League was introduced last year to add context to ODI cricket.





In the third and final ODI on Monday in Chattogram, Bangladesh made 297 for six with the help of half-centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim (64), Mahmudullah (64), Tamim Iqbal (64) and Shakib Al Hasan (51). In response, West Indies were shot out for 177. Mohammad Saifuddin (3/51), Mustafizur Rahman (2/24) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/18) were the main wicket-takers.





Mushfiq was adjudged the Man of the Match and Shakib the Man of the Series.





Brief scores: Bangladesh 297/6 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 64, Mushfiqur Rahim 64, Mahmudullah 64, S Al Hasan 51, A Joseph 2/48, R Reifer 2/61) vs West Indies 177 all out in 44.2 overs (R Powell 47, N Bonner 31, M Saifuddin 3/51)