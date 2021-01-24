Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelson win singles titles at Thailand Open

Bangkok :

In women's singles final, Marin defeated top seed Tai Tzu-Ying 21-19, 21-17 in a match that lasted 48 minutes.





In a much tighter contest than the first final last week where the two had contested in the summit clash, Marin won the first game 21-19. The Taiwanese 26-year-old then appeared to lose her confidence early in the second game, as her 27-year-old Spanish opponent asserted her dominance. Tai then saved four match points but it was not enough to stop Marin to seal the game 21-17 and clinch her second Thailand Open title in a fortnight.





In men's singles final, Axelsen eased past Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-11, 21-7 in just 40 minutes to seal his second title within a span of two weeks in Thailand.





With the win, the world number four has become the first men's singles player to win all three Super 1000 tournament in a season and has also extended his unbeaten streak to 28 matches.





Thailand is hosting three consecutive badminton tournaments in a bio-secure bubble, without spectators amid the Covid-19 pandemic.