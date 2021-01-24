Lanzarote, Chennaiyin’s success Manuel?

Chennai :

Spanish attacking midfielder Lanzarote was signed as a replacement for talisman Rafael Crivellaro, whose season was cut short with an injury. The former FC Goa (FCG) and ATK – now ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) – player, who has penned a short-term deal with Chennaiyin, landed in host city Goa on January 17.





The 37-year-old is currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine and is expected to play a huge role in CFC’s final five league games in February. “We are sure that Lanzarote will bolster our squad. It is important for us to have someone who is creative on the pitch,” chief coach Laszlo told reporters during a virtual press conference.





“Lanzarote knows ISL and is making a comeback to India. When he is in, we hope to see him lead our offensive department. We think that Lanzarote can take over Rafael’s role in the team. But, I am not putting too much weight on his shoulders,” added Laszlo.





Since the departure of Brazilian playmaker Crivellaro, Chennaiyin has been crying out for some magic in the middle of the pitch. And, Lanzarote could be the solution to the problem. “Our creativity has gone down a bit in recent games. You need not be an expert to understand the area we are lacking. We are waiting for Lanzarote to come out of quarantine and start training,” said Laszlo.





However, CFC, with 15 points from 13 fixtures, has work to do before Spaniard Lanzarote arrives on the field. To keep its play-off hopes alive, Chennaiyin will have to come up with a good performance against table-topper Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on Monday.