Pietersen wants Sibley, Crawley to read Dravid's advice

London :

Pietersen posted screenshots of the mail on his twitter handle on a day when Sibley and Crawley fell on five and a duck respectively to Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya in the second Test in Galle, Sri Lanka.





"Hey @englandcricket, print this and give it to Sibley & Crawley. They can call me to discuss it at length if they want...!" wrote Pietersen in the tweet.





Pietersen had reached out to Dravid after a poor tour of Bangladesh in 2010 after which the latter had sent the mail to the former batsman.





Dravid had advised Pietersen to bat without the front pad in the nets against his then-team mates Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar sothat he stops commiting the frontfoot.